CBI opposes accused’s plea seeking documents

Chandigarh, December 21

The CBI has opposed an application filed by Kalyani Singh, an accused in the murder case of 35-year-old national-level shooter and advocate Sukhmanpreet Singh Siddhu, aka Sippy Sidhu.

Kalyani Singh, in the application filed through her counsel, prayed for issuing a direction for supply of documents in view of an order of the High Court dated May 8 this year, while excluding the directions pertaining to un-relied documents set out in para 17 thereof in terms of an order passed by the Supreme Court.

The CBI, in the reply filed through public prosecutor Narender Singh, stated that the application had no merit and deserved to be dismissed . The motive of the accused for filing the present application was only to delay the trial proceedings and framing of charges.

The CBI claimed that the compliance for supply of documents under Section 207 of the CrPC had already been made. The purpose of filing the fresh application was a violation of the Supreme Court order dated December 1 this year. The agency also asked the court to frame charges against the accused.

The CBI had arrested Kalyani Singh on June 15, 2022, in the case.

