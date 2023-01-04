Sippy murder case: CBI provides more documents, data to Kalyani Singh; next hearing on January 7

Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Chandigarh, January 3
Acting on the directions of Special Judicial Magistrate, the CBI has provided more documents and data to Kalyani Singh, an accused in the murder case of Sukhmanpreet Singh Sidhu @ Sippy Sidhu, relied upon by the investigating agency in the chargesheet.
The court had earlier ordered the CBI to provide only legible copy of documents relied upon and a cloned copy of electronic evidence contained in articles.
Kalyani, in the her application filed under Section 207 of the CrPC, had asked the court to issue directions to the CBI to provide all documents relied upon or not by the CBI in the report filed under Section 173(8), CrPC. The CBI took more than four hours to provide the documents from the electronic devices to the accused. A DVD containing relied upon data copied from Article 14 has been supplied to the accused.
Meanwhile, the prosecution has also moved an application for placing on record original seizure memo, along with CFSL report dated October 29, 2020. The copy of the same has also been provided to the accused. Kalyani as well as her counsel have endorsed no objection on the left margin of the application.
The court has allowed the application while observing that “keeping in view the contents of the application as well as no objection endorsed by the accused and her counsel, the application stands allowed.”
The seizure memo, along with the CFSL examination report, be taken on record. The court has adjourned the hearing in the case for January 7 for the remaining compliance of order dated December 16, 2022.
Sippy Sidhu, an advocate, was shot dead at a park in Sector 27 here on the night of September 20, 2015.
