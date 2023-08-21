CBI recovers gold jewellery worth Rs 1.6 crore from lockers of arrested Chandigarh MC sanitary inspector

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, Aug 21

The anti-graft central probe agency CBI has recovered and seized gold jewellery worth Rs 1.6 crore from the lockers held in the name of Chief Sanitary Inspector of Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Chander Mohan who was arrested recently in connection with the alleged bribery of Rs 1 lakh, officials said on Monday.

The officials said Mohan had allegedly demanded a bribe for reinstating the complainant, who was removed from the post of sanitary inspector (contract basis), as he was not able to attend office due to an accident.

In an official statement the CBI said, “During the investigation of the trap case, a locker maintained with the SBI, Chandigarh in the name of the chief sanitary inspector, MC Chandigarh and his wife was operated on. During the said operation, gold jewellery, including raw gold weighing approximately 3,100 gm, was found in the said locker, which is valued at around Rs 1.6 crore.”

Mohan was arrested during a trap operation where he was allegedly caught red-handed while accepting the bribe. “Searches were conducted at the premises of the accused which led to the recovery of incriminating documents,” the CBI said.

