CBI sent video footage to forensic lab, IO tells court

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, February 14

The CBI told the court that it had sent the video footage recovered from the DVR near a park in Sector 27-B, Chandigarh, to Gandhi Nagar forensic lab for the identification of assailants and a white car in the murder case of Sukhmanpreet Singh Sidhu, alias Sippy.

In pursuance of the notice, RL Yadav, investigating officer of the CBI in the case and Deputy Superintendent of Police, Chandigarh, apprised the court of the status of the ongoing investigation.

The court has earlier directed the CBI to inform the court regarding the ongoing status of the case. Divulging further details regarding the ongoing status, Yadav said a team from Gandhi Nagar had also visited the spot last week and it would require some time to submit the report. He also submitted a written application in this regard.

Yadav also said investigation on following points. Ballistic report of the expert regarding double-barrel gun recovered from Simrandeep Singh Sandhu was still awaited. Details of any weapon registered in the name of the suspect in Punjab were yet to be probed.

On the other hand, Balbir Singh Saini, counsel for the complainant, stated that vide order dated December 14, 2020, the CBI was directed to file a fresh report as per its investigation. Therefore, a fresh investigation report from the CBI was still awaited. He prayed for considering the matter in the light of the fresh report sought to be filed by the investigating agency after the completion of pending investigation.

After hearing the arguments, Inderjeet Singh, Special Judicial Magistrate, CBI, directed the investigating officer to expedite the proceedings to submit the report as soon as possible. The next date in the case has been fixed for February 23 to submit the report.

Sippy Sidhu was shot dead on September 20, 2015. Sippy, a resident of Phase 3B2, Mohali, was an international shooter.

The police could not solve the case. It was then transferred to the CBI in 2016. After 6 years of investigation, the CBI also failed to find the culprits. The CBI had filed an untraced report, which was opposed by the relatives of Sippy Sidhu.