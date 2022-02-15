Sippy murder case

CBI sent video footage to forensic lab, IO tells court

CBI sent video footage to forensic lab, IO tells court

Sukhmanpreet Singh Sidhu, alias Sippy.

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, February 14

The CBI told the court that it had sent the video footage recovered from the DVR near a park in Sector 27-B, Chandigarh, to Gandhi Nagar forensic lab for the identification of assailants and a white car in the murder case of Sukhmanpreet Singh Sidhu, alias Sippy.

In pursuance of the notice, RL Yadav, investigating officer of the CBI in the case and Deputy Superintendent of Police, Chandigarh, apprised the court of the status of the ongoing investigation.

The court has earlier directed the CBI to inform the court regarding the ongoing status of the case. Divulging further details regarding the ongoing status, Yadav said a team from Gandhi Nagar had also visited the spot last week and it would require some time to submit the report. He also submitted a written application in this regard.

Yadav also said investigation on following points. Ballistic report of the expert regarding double-barrel gun recovered from Simrandeep Singh Sandhu was still awaited. Details of any weapon registered in the name of the suspect in Punjab were yet to be probed.

On the other hand, Balbir Singh Saini, counsel for the complainant, stated that vide order dated December 14, 2020, the CBI was directed to file a fresh report as per its investigation. Therefore, a fresh investigation report from the CBI was still awaited. He prayed for considering the matter in the light of the fresh report sought to be filed by the investigating agency after the completion of pending investigation.

After hearing the arguments, Inderjeet Singh, Special Judicial Magistrate, CBI, directed the investigating officer to expedite the proceedings to submit the report as soon as possible. The next date in the case has been fixed for February 23 to submit the report.

Sippy Sidhu was shot dead on September 20, 2015. Sippy, a resident of Phase 3B2, Mohali, was an international shooter.

The police could not solve the case. It was then transferred to the CBI in 2016. After 6 years of investigation, the CBI also failed to find the culprits. The CBI had filed an untraced report, which was opposed by the relatives of Sippy Sidhu.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab Election

Only BJP can save Punjab from the scourge of drugs, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi

2
Punjab

Punjab vital for national security; needs stable government: PM Narendra Modi

3
Trending

No, it wasn't Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra said 'I love her' to this woman, speaks his heart out in recent video

4
Haryana

Kala Ramachandran appointed first woman Commissioner of Police of Gurugram

5
Punjab

Not allowed to fly to Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar: Punjab CM Channi

6
Nation

Govt to ban 54 Chinese apps posing threat to national security

7
Entertainment

Did Madhubala marry Kishore Kumar in anger? Actress sister says 'in her last days she cried in loneliness as the singer had no time for her'

8
J & K

Watch: Elderly Kashmiri woman's English takes social media by storm

9
Punjab

Charanjit Channi will run a govt of small and medium traders and farmers, Rahul Gandhi says in Hoshiarpur

10
Nation

Woman killed over 20-year-old daughter's WhatsApp status in Maharashtra

Don't Miss

View All
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are redefining Valentine’s Day with their soulful message
Entertainment

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are redefining Valentine’s Day with their forever kinda love

Looks like Ajay Devgn ‘lost his cool’ during Mahindra film shoot. Has it scared Anand Mahindra? Read to know...
Trending

Looks like Ajay Devgn ‘lost his cool’ during Mahindra film shoot. Has it scared Anand Mahindra? Read to know...

No, it was not Shilpa Shetty, know with whom Raj Kundra falls in love with, speaks his heart out in this recent video
Trending

No, it wasn't Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra said 'I love her' to this woman, speaks his heart out in recent video

MeT predicts rain, snow for four days
Himachal

MeT predicts rain, snow for four days in Himachal

First biodiversity park to conserve endangered herbs
Himachal

Himachal's first biodiversity park to conserve endangered herbs

41% adults not physically active, women lazier: ICMR-WHO
Nation

41% adults not physically active, women lazier: ICMR-WHO

IPL 2022 Mega Auction: ‘Mystery girl’ Kaviya Maran made her presence noticed yet again
Sports

IPL 2022 Mega Auction: ‘Mystery girl’ Kaviya Maran made her presence noticed yet again

Jos was ‘absolutely fine’ with our preferences: Rajasthan Royals after acquiring Ashwin
Sports

Jos was ‘absolutely fine’ with our preferences: Rajasthan Royals after acquiring Ashwin

Top Stories

Canada PM Justin Trudeau invokes emergency powers to quell protests

Canada PM Justin Trudeau invokes emergency powers to quell protests

Rules out using the military and says the emergency measures...

Omicron found in 95 per cent of samples in Mumbai in latest genome sequencing

Omicron found in 95 per cent of samples in Mumbai in latest genome sequencing

The omicron variant had triggered the third wave of the coro...

Enforcement Directorate conducts searches in Mumbai in underworld-linked action

Enforcement Directorate conducts searches in Mumbai in underworld-linked action

About 10 locations are being covered in Maharashtra's capita...

Active Covid cases in country decline to 4,23,127

Active Covid cases in country decline to 4,23,127

347 more deaths reported

India driving force of Quad, says White House

India driving force of Quad, says White House

During the Melbourne summit, foreign ministers of the countr...

Cities

View All

Cong dissidents yet to start campaigning for candidates

Cong dissidents yet to start campaigning for candidates

Ex-IG Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh vows to end mafia culture

Sidhu roars in Verka

Decoding the psychology of falling in love

Even basic amenities are elusive to residents in this constituency

Promises unkept, farm unions step up pressure on Centre

Promises unkept, farm unions step up pressure on Centre

Punjab Govt misled us: Pensioners

Only 14% children turn up as schools reopen in city

Only 14% children turn up as schools reopen in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, Panchkula, Mohali fresh case count below 100

Chandigarh: Walk-in OPDs resume, 6,738 patients show up in 3 major govt hospitals

Riding stolen car, five attempt robbery in Chandigarh

Teachers overstaying deputation on Chandigarh radar

Covid: DCGI panel clears Corbevax for 12-18 age group

Covid: DCGI panel clears Corbevax for 12-18 age group

ABG a/c became NPA during Congress rule: Nirmala Sitharaman

Doaba’s Valentine date with three big names

Doaba's Valentine date with three big names

BSP vote set to split in Adampur

It's a battle of turncoats, hockey legends

Students form human chains to spread voting awareness

Shobha yatra: Traffic diversions in Phagwara

Two farmers held, 15 others booked for attack on Sucha Ram Ladhar

Two farmers held, 15 others booked for attack on Sucha Ram Ladhar

Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi, others flay incident

Murderous attack on security guard cracked, two arrested in Ludhiana

4 thieves arrested, 12 two-wheelers recovered in Ludhiana

Man nabbed with 1,800 bottles of smuggled liquor in Ludhiana

‘We aim to make state drug-free’: Raghav Chadha

We aim to make Punjab drug-free: Raghav Chadha

Schoolteacher assaulted by students, hospitalised

Cops mute spectators as political bike, car rallies flout traffic norms

Nigerian woman arrested with 1.75 kg of heroin

New policy aimed at handing over education to corporate sector, say students, teachers