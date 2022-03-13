CBM delegation airs grievances at GST panel meeting

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 12

A delegation of the Chandigarh Beopar Mandal (CBM) attended the first meeting of the Grievances Redressal Committee of the Central GST here today.

The meeting was chaired by Aruna Narayan Gupta, Chief Commissioner, Chandigarh Zone. Hardeep Batra, Commissioner, CGST, and Vinay Pratap Singh, Excise and Taxation Commissioner-cum-Deputy Commissioner, UT, and other senior officials were also present at the meeting. Pankaj Khanna and Naveen Miglani also participated as representatives of the UT industry.

Charanjiv Singh, president, CBM, said tax payers, who filed their returns, paid GST on time and get good grading should be self-assessed and its acknowledgment sent to them on the income tax pattern. Ram Karan Gupta, chairman, GST Coordination Committee, CBM, said some criteria must be there for taking cases in scrutiny and its time limit be fixed at three years from the date of filing annual return. —