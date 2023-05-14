CBSE Class X: Ritwik tops city

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 13

Ritwik Srivastava, a student of Delhi Public School, Sector 40, here, scored 99.6% marks in the CBSE Class X exams to top Chandigarh schools and second in the tricity.

Srivastava, who scored at par marks with two other girls from Mohali, is self-motivated to achieve and ascend.

“He always had a keen interest in science and has been a state-level winner and national qualifier in the National Children Science Congress and a distinction holder in IMO,” said school principal Reema Dewan.

Aarav Goel, Maanik Mahajan and Adhway Krishan scored 99.4 per cent marks to remain second best performer of the school.

“I give credit to my teachers and parents, who helped me throughout. I wish to become an aeronautical engineer from IIT-Madras and have already started preparing for it,” said Srivastava, who is an avid guitarist and a cricket enthusiast.

“I keep option open to gain a vast knowledge. I believe in experiencing new things so as to gain more and more knowledge. I love cricket and I make sure to spend a minimum of two hours on the field to relax my mind,” said Srivastava.

Kudrat gets 98.2% in Class XII

Kudrat Grewal, a student of Carmel Convent School, Sector 9, scored 98.2% marks in the CBSE Class XII examinations. She dedicated this feat to her father, a former PCS officer, who is no more. She aims to become an IAS officer, which her father dreamt for her.

Gardener’s son shines

Despite coming from a modest background, Mayank Yadav, a student of The Tribune School, Sector 29, Chandigarh, topped the school by scoring 95.4% marks in the CBSE Class X exams. Mayank, whose father works as a gardener, gives all credit of his success to his school and teachers.

Mayank Yadav 95.4%

“Believing in oneself is our biggest strength. I ensure allotting quality time of two to three hours daily for self study and completely follow NCERT exemplar books,” said Yadav, who wish to excel in the field of engineering.

In his leisure time, he enjoys meditating, drawing and listening to audiobooks and music, he said.