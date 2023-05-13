CBSE X RESULT: Panchkula’s Asees Jot bags Class X top spot

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 12

While Chandigarh couldn’t make it to Class X toppers’ list, Asees Jot Singh of Bhavan Vidyalaya School, Panchkula, scored 99.8% to top the tricity. Mahira Soni and Sehaj Kaur, both students of Manav Mangal Smart School, Mohali, secured 99.6% to remain second best joint performers.

Sehaj Kaur 99.6% & Mahira Soni 99.6%

Asees Jot, who bagged the 10th All-India Rank in the OGO Maths Olympiad, was in the national capital to receive the award when he got the news.

“I am very happy with the outcome. This is a result of sheer hard work and dedication. I want to pursue engineering and crack IIT entrance exam. I have already started preparing for it,” said an elated Asees Jot, who credited his success to his parents and teachers.

Mahira and Sehaj, both classmates, aim to become doctors. “I have already started preparing for the entrance examination. There’s no hard work behind this feat... rather it’s a planned approach. I like to plan my schedule, striking a balance between studies and personal life,” said Mahira.

Sehaj said: “I was expecting a good result, but this is very pleasing. My parents have supported me throughout and am just paying them back by excelling in studies. I want to become a successful surgeon.”

“I must congratulate all achievers, especially the two students of our school. They have not only excelled in the region, but all also made us proud at the national level. I congratulate all students,” said Sanjay Sardana, Director, Manav Mangal School.

Meanwhile, government schools recorded an overall pass percentage of 70.43. Rupam Rinku (GGMSSS-18) scored 96.4%, followed by Deevanshu Singh Mehra (GMSSS-20D) 96.4%, Pooja (GGMSSS-18) 96.2% and Shubhdeep Kaur (GMSSS-37B) 96%, Priya (GMSSS-16) 95.8%, Baibhawi Shahi (GGMSSS-18) 95.8%, Disha (GMSSS 16) 95.6%, and Niharika Goyal (GMSSS-16), Mohd Rehan Ansari (GMHS PKT No. 8) and Ashwin (GMSSS-10) all scoring 95%.

Dismal show by UT govt schools

UT government schools have registered a pass percentage of 82.58, a record fall of 8.15% against last year in CBSE Class XII results. In Class X, city government schools have recorded a pass percentage of 70.43, which is 3.70% below their show in 2021-22 session.

Chandigarh

Category Appeared Passed

Independent 6,629 6,430

Government 11,740 8,273

Sportspersons excel in studies