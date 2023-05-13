 CBSE XII RESULT: 3 Chandigarh girls, 1 Panchkula boy top tricity : The Tribune India

CBSE XII RESULT: 3 Chandigarh girls, 1 Panchkula boy top tricity

Megha, Aarushi, Dhwani & Kabir from Bhavan Vidyalaya take honours in CBSE XII

Students exult after declaration of CBSE Class XII results at Sacred Heart School, Sector 26, Chandigarh. Vicky



Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, May 12

Girls outshinded boys in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class XII examination with three from Chandigarh and one boy from Panchkula figuring on the toppers’ list.

All three girls, who topped in humanities, medical and commerce streams, are students of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sector 27, while the lone boy topper, who excelled in the non-medical stream, is a student of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sector 15, Panchkula.

The pass percentage of private schools in Chandigarh remained as high as 93.05%, while that of government school stood at 82.58%. The government-aided schools recorded the pass percentage of 81.90%.

Megha Tayal topped the tricity in humanities, scoring 99.2% marks. A student of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh, Megha says she owes her success to teachers. She aspires to join the civil services. She wants to pursue her education in Lady Shri Ram College or St Stephen’s College in New Delhi.

“I was quite confident of doing well. I had worked hard. My mantra is be around positive people. Life is not about reading books alone, but also working towards overall growth,” says Megha, who also bagged laurels in extra-circular activities, including, dance and science debates with support from her engineer father. “I used to devote equal time to each subject. Self-study is essential to understanding the concepts,” she says. In medical, Aarushi Suri also of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh, bagged the laurels by securing 98.6%. Coming from a medical background, Aarushi aims to become a doctor, just like her parents. Her father is an internal medicine specialist and mother a paediatrician at the PGI. A former national table tennis player, she aims to get into the AIIMS, Delhi, to pursue her career.

“I am awaiting NEET results, but I want to get into AIIMS. The result has surprised me a bit as I never expected to top the tricity. It’s a result of hard work, and support and guidance of teachers and parents,” says Aarushi. “There’s no success mantra, but a medical aspirant should be aware of the concepts. To excel, one has to have full awareness of the subject.”

In the commerce stream, Dhwani Bansal of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh, surprised her parents by scoring 99.4% to top the tricity, which she says is an “unforgettable” moment for her. Planning to pursue economics honours from Delhi University, Dhwani is looking ahead to start a new phase of life with same vigour. “I took some guidance in maths and accounts, but majorly it’s a result of self-study. The school has played key role in providing a competitive environment. It’s my dream to be a successful entrepreneur and start my own venture in accounting,” says Dhwani, whose parents also work in the PGI. “Basketball helped me beat stress. I am aware of the competition ahead, but am prepared for the challenge. The real hustle has just started.”

Kabir Sandhu topped the tricity in the non-medical stream, scoring 99.4%. He is the only lad to figure on the tricity toppers’ list. A student of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, Kabir believes in working ahead of time. To this end, he covered the entire Class 12 syllabus twice over during the Covid pandemic.

He wants to pursue masters in quantum engineering from aboard before launching his own research-based start-up.

In his free time, he plays golf and also tries his hands at coding. “I believe in working ahead of time. In Class VII, I had prepared for my Class X… and the same I did with Class XII. The Covid pandemic break proved to be a boon for me. I covered the entire syllabus twice. Once you sit in an exam, you should be confident of answering any question,” says Kabir.

“I am preparing for JEE Advanced and will have a go at all IITs and top institutes in the country. One must take things easy, but in a positive and confident way. A deep understanding of the concept is the key to securing good marks and excelling in future,” he says.

Vineeta Arora, principal, Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh, said: “The school is very proud and it’s our continuous effort to bring the best out of our students. Overall, the city students have done exceedingly well and we all must appreciate their effort.”

Gulshan Kaur, principal, Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula: said: “Our school has made the district proud. The only topper (in non-medical) from the district and tricity is our student. We will continue to impart best education to our students.”

Like previous years, the CBSE has discontinued the practice of announcing national toppers to avoid “unhealthy competition” among students. No merit lists were announced in 2020 and 2021 and the results were declared on the basis of alternative assessment scheme. The same happened last year, however, the schools complied the results at their own level.

Meanwhile, government schools witnessed an overall pass percentage of 82.15. Arnav Tewari (GMSSS-21), Harshita Garg and Vridhi Prashar (GMSSS MHC) scored 96.6% to top in the medical stream. They were followed by Ojasvi (GMSSS-33) with 96.4% and Chahat (GMSSS-16) 96.2%.

In non-medical, Aryan R Chugh (GMSSS-35) topped with 97.6%, followed by Urvi (GMSSS MHC) with 96.8% and Yukta Bahuguna (GMSSS-16) 96.4%. In commerce, Manan Ahuja (GMSSS-8) and Rajat Gupta (GMSSS-16) were the top two performers with 97.6%, while Angelica Piplani (GGMSSS-18) and Harsheet (GMSSS MHC) scored 96.6%.

In humanities, Roohani Singh (GMSSS-35) secured 97.8%, followed by Ekamjot Kaur (GMSSS-35), Krisha Bhatia (GMSSS-16) and Arpanjot Kaur (GMSSS-16) with 97.2%, and Vibhuti Sharma (GGMSSS-18) with 97%. In skill course, Tanu Guleria (GGMSSS 18) scored 96.8%, followed by Sania (GGMSSS-20B) and Kartik Kumar Sahu (GMSSS-22) at 96%, and Anchal (GMSSS 22) with 95.2%.

