 CCTVs in place, dumping garbage in open set to cost violators Rs 12K in Chandigarh : The Tribune India

  • Chandigarh
  • CCTVs in place, dumping garbage in open set to cost violators Rs 12K in Chandigarh

CCTVs in place, dumping garbage in open set to cost violators Rs 12K in Chandigarh

Based on online surveillance, civic body to issue challans

CCTVs in place, dumping garbage in open set to cost violators Rs 12K in Chandigarh

The CMC Hospital parking in Sector 17 dons a clean look post installation of a CCTV camera, on Friday. Pradeep Tewari



Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, October 27

Taking a cue from the Chandigarh traffic police, the city Municipal Corporation will start issuing challans through online surveillance to those dumping waste in the open. It has already installed CCTV cameras with alert system at 10 garbage vulnerable points (GVP).

A total of 35 such GVPs have been identified where littering is consistently done. Such spots will have CCTV cameras by next month. At least 10 spots have already been covered and officials have started getting live feed on their mobile phones.

As per the plan, by the end of November, all CCTV cameras will be connected with Chandigarh Smart City Limited’s supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) centre in Sector 17. It will work on the lines of the Integrated Command and Control Centre in Sector 17 where all traffic junction cameras are connected and from where the traffic police issue challans to erring motorists.

“The only difference is that the traffic violations get recorded automatically and later the police verify the footage to issue challans. In case of SCADA, we will have our staff members monitor the 35 GVPs and act against violators,” said an official, adding those dumping garbage in the open would be fined Rs 12,200.

“Through these high-definition cameras while sitting at SCADA, we will identify the registration numbers of the vehicles from where the garbage is dumped and issue challans accordingly. In case of the dumping of garbage by any neighbouring civic body, we will identify its vehicles and act. As far as individual defaulters are concerned, they generally belong to nearby places. They will be identified based on pictures. We will track them and issue challans through the area sanitation wing,” an official said.

The MC said there were earlier 100 such garbage dumping sites, but following awareness and regular monitoring, these were reduced to 35. Most of these points are in market areas and open grounds where people often throw waste, which gradually turns into a garbage dumping site. The MC has spent about Rs 39.96 lakh on the cameras.

The GVPs include Ram Darbar, Hallo Majra, Dadu Majra, Kajheri, Burail, Mani Majra, Industrial Area, Phase 1, and Sectors 34, 41, 45, 49, 26, 19, 15, 17, 25, 22, and 23.

Areas under MC lens

Garbage vulnerable points include Ram Darbar, Hallo Majra, Dadu Majra, Kajheri, Burail, Mani Majra, Industrial Area, Phase 1, and Sectors 34, 41, 45, 49, 26, 19, 15, 17, 25, 22, and 23.

Monitoring centre in Sector 17

  • City Municipal Corporation has installed CCTV cameras with alert system at 10 of 35 garbage vulnerable points
  • The remaining to be covered by November-end; will be connected with Chandigarh Smart City Ltd’s centre in Sec 17
  • MC staff members will then monitor the vulnerable points and identify and act against violators
  • Those dumping garbage in the open will be fined Rs 12,200 per violation

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Sukhu admitted to AIIMS-Delhi

2
India

Explainer: The geopolitical angle behind Qatar sentencing 8 retired Indian Navy men for alleged espionage

3
India

Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023

4
India

Maldives incoming president says talks started with India on troop removal: Bloomberg News

5
Chandigarh

ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case

6
World Cup 2023

South Africa all but pip Pakistan out of World Cup with narrow win

7
Punjab

Only green crackers to be allowed in Punjab for a short duration on Diwali, says minister Meet Hayer

8
Punjab

Begum Munawwar-ul-Nisa, wife of last Nawab of Malerkotla, passes away

9
J & K

2 BSF men injured in unprovoked Pakistan firing on border in Jammu

10
Business

Tata Group to manufacture iPhones in India as Wistron approves $125 million sale

Don't Miss

View All
Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations
Himachal

Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes ~31 L from paddy straw
Punjab

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes Rs 31 lakh from paddy straw

20 deaths over five years, this village battles drug menace
Punjab

20 deaths over five years, Kapurthala village battles drug menace

At 346 AQI, Delhi has ‘most toxic’ air in world
Delhi

At 346 AQI, Delhi has 'most toxic' air in world

In a first, Canada's Parliament Hill hosts Kullu Dussehra festivity
Himachal

In a first, Canada's Parliament Hill hosts Kullu Dussehra festivity

Elderly Sikh man dies after being repeatedly punched in US: Report
Diaspora

Sikh man dies of injuries after being assaulted after minor car accident in New York

From college ground to WC venue, D’sala stadium has come a long way
Himachal

From college ground to World Cup venue, Dharamsala stadium has come a long way

Husbands in jail, women carry on drug trade in Kapurthala villages
Jalandhar

Husbands in jail, women carry on drug trade in Kapurthala villages

Top News

2nd back-to-back Gaza raid by Israel; over 1,000 buried under rubble: WHO

2nd back-to-back Gaza raid by Israel; over 1,000 buried under rubble: WHO

US jets strike targets in Syria | Hamas sets ceasefire preco...

Navy tracked Chinese ‘survey’ ship in Bay of Bengal for 36 days

Navy tracked Chinese ‘survey’ ship in Bay of Bengal for 36 days

Vessel docked at Colombo port on October 25

In talks with India on troop removal: Maldives Prez-elect

In talks with India on troop removal: Maldives Prez-elect

ED raids on Chandigarh pharma firm, promoters

ED raids on Chandigarh pharma firm, promoters

5G now covers over 97% cities: PM Modi

5G now covers over 97% cities: PM Modi


Cities

View All

Contrary to expectations, pollution level falls to 107 in Amritsar

Contrary to expectations, pollution level falls to 107 in Amritsar

Two farmers booked for burning paddy stubble

Ward Watch: Choked sewers, open garbage disposal add to residents’ woes

Land acquisition: Farmers told to apply for compensation

Thai girls working at spas in Amritsar being lured into flesh trade

Vigilance asks Manpreet to appear again on Oct 31

Vigilance asks Manpreet to appear again on Oct 31

Alert as Chandigarh sees spike in dengue cases, count 264

Alert as Chandigarh sees spike in dengue cases, count 264

11 Chandigarh heritage items fetch Rs 1.24 crore in US auction

5 officers in race for Chandigarh Adviser’s post

Another failed auction, no takers for 18 vends in Chandigarh

Masked biker’s licence impounded in Chandigarh

Poor air quality in Delhi for 7th day, AQI at 7 localities crosses 300-mark

Poor air quality in Delhi for 7th day, AQI at 7 localities crosses 300-mark

Lieutenant Governor nod to end services of civil defence volunteers from Nov 1

Land acquisition for Phase III of Barapullah Project gets approval

AAP demands release of MP Sanjay Singh

Speeding SUV hits constable

Suicide: Teachers want Education Minister sacked

Suicide: Teachers want Education Minister sacked

Medical college hosts breast cancer awareness campaign

Patiala district administration organises cycle rally for voter awareness

TIET among 100 institutions for setting up 100 5G use case labs

766 farm fire cases, highest in a day; farmers blame lack of sops, machines

Take Punjab ‘model’ to other states, CM exhorts party cadre

Take Punjab 'model' to other states, CM exhorts party cadre

Police forfeit Rs 25-cr assets of 35 drug lords

No other option: Farmers justify stubble burning

Cable mess, pothole-riddled roads threaten lives of residents, authorities turn blind eye

Women of Basti Jodhewal complain of contaminated water supply

Farm fires see threefold rise in district

Farm fires see threefold rise in district

Bhogpur co-op sugar mill shows the way

SAD president picks Sandeep as Sham Churasi halqa in-charge

Joy turns into tragedy for Kartarpur couple

Draft electoral rolls published