CCTVs to capture culprits dumping garbage in open in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, October 10

With an eye on cracking a whip on those dumping waste out in the open, the local Municipal Corporation is going to put up CCTV cameras with alert system at 37 garbage vulnerable points (GVP).

The SIM-based cameras will be connected with the integrated command and control centre (ICCC) at Sector 17. The command centre will get alerts about dumping and defaulters will be challaned.

Most of these points are in market areas and open grounds where people often throw waste, which gradually develops into a garbage dumping point. The MC will spend Rs 39.96 lakh on the cameras.

“Funds will be used from Rs 5.14 crore released to the corporation by the Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee under the National Clean Air Programme to curb air pollution,” Anindita Mitra, MC Commissioner, told Chandigarh Tribune.

The MC had earlier received around Rs 7 crore from the UT Administration under the programme. The MC has already started work on different projects through that fund. Under the programme, the civic body is also going to buy five smaller road sweeping machines of 1.3 cubic metre capacity.

Main roads are already being cleaned through big sweeping machines by a private firm. Now, V6 roads will also have mechanised cleaning form which Rs 1.22cr will be spent from the funds released by the pollution board.

The MC is also procuring three dust/dirt/garbage suction machines of 4,000 litre capacity for Rs 1.47 cr. One machine will be set up at the Construction and Demolition (C&D) Waste plant, while the remaining will be installed in other parts of the city.

All gaushalas will also be provided with 10 cow dung briquette-making machines for Rs 5.50 lakh. Along with this, two sprinkler machine vehicles mounted with mist nozzles for radial throw to reduce air-borne pollutants will be procured for Rs 99.90 lakh. Besides, plantation worth Rs 1 crore will be done on road berms to reduce air pollution.