Census gallery, info kiosk set up in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, February 25
A census gallery and an information kiosk have been set up at Janganana Bhawan here. Dr Vivek Joshi, Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India, inaugurated the gallery and the kiosk.
This is a first of its kind census gallery conceived by Dr Abhishek Jain, Director Census, Punjab and Chandigarh, Ministry of Home Affairs. It is dedicated to 150 years of census in India. It is a one-stop place for all data needs and amalgam of all activities of census organisation.
The highlights of the gallery include processes and methodologies of census, maps and census, Census 2021-First Digital Census of India, vintage census mapping instruments, rare books and stamps, a selfie corner.
A touch screen has been set up for self-paced interaction on the kiosk, containing information on census data, data visualisation and graphics etc. The entire centre has been set up from in-house resources.
