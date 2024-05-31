Central posting for UT Home Secretary

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 30

UT Home Secretary Nitin Kumar Yadav has been appointed Joint Secretary, Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

The Appointment Committee of the Cabinet approved the appointment of Yadav, a 2000-batch Haryana cadre officer, to the post today.

Yadav had joined the UT Administration in September 2021 for a three-year term, which was to end in August this year.

