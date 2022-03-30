Central Service Rules: Fellows of PU write to VC

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 29

Panjab University fellows Rajat Sandhir and Jatinder Grover have written to the Vice-Chancellor for the implementation of revised pay scales and other benefits for teachers in the light of an announcement made by the Union Home Minister recently.

“We would like to draw your attention to the announcement made by the Union Home Minister with regard to implementation of Central Service Rules for employees of Chandigarh. The financial support for salary of teachers at Panjab University is fully borne by the Ministry of Education, Government of India (reference letter dated June 19, 2017). In this regard, we request to initiate the long-pending demand of teaching faculty for the implementation of revised pay scales and other benefits on the pattern to be followed for the Higher Educational institutions in Chandigarh in the light of recent announcement made by the Union Home Minister,” stated the letter.