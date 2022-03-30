Central Service Rules: Nurses' union organises thanksgiving rally in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 29

Employees of the Chandigarh Police and members of the UT Nurses Union have welcomed the announcement made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the implementation of the Central Service Rules in Chandigarh.

Police Dept employees welcome Amit Shah’s announcement

The employees of the Police Department gave a “thanks note” to the UT DGP Parveer Ranjan and hailed the move of the the Centre. Police officials expressed gratitude towards the Union Home Minister and the DGP for the welfare measures taken by them. The nurses’ union, that was demanding the implementation of central pay scales and Central Service Rules, organised a “thanksgiving rally” to express gratitude to the Home Minister.

The rally was organised under the leadership of GMCH Nurses Union president Dabkesh Kumar, general secretary Sandeep Kumar Yadav, president of Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, Parminder Kaur Thind and general secretary Shobhana Pathania. Other officers of the union also participated in the rally.

“Nurses are happy with the decision; now they will not have to look to Punjab to solve their problems. Due to Punjab rules, it was becoming difficult to stop the migration of nurses as a result of which services of patients were getting affected. Now, the migration of nurses will stop,” stated a press note issued by the union.

Nurses will be able to get other facilities like child care leave and medical leave, the union stated. Expressing gratitude to Home Minister Amit Shah for the implementation of Central Service Rules in Chandigarh, Ranbir Singh Rana, general secretary, Joint Action Committee of Teachers, UT, stated that it was the first time in the history of Chandigarh that such a landmark decision was taken as a surprise gift for employees who were fighting for this cause for long. Members of the Chandigarh Polytechnic Teachers Association also welcomed the announcement.