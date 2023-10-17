Central team reviews Swachh Bharat projects

Tribune News Service

Mohali, October 16

A team led by Manoj Joshi, Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, along with the state and district officials visited Kurali Municipal Council to review the progress of Swachh Bharat Mission.

Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain said that besides visiting the areas of Aerocity under GMADA, the team also discussed the layout of Aerotropolis. The progress of waste processing plant, Derabassi and water treatment plant, Singhpura, under the cleanliness mission was also reviewed later.

The central team commended the efforts made by state officials in achieving the program’s objectives and ensuring sustainable urban development in Punjab.

