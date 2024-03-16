Central team visits hospitals in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, March 15

Senior officials from the National Health Authority, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and Government of India recently undertook a comprehensive visit to various hospitals across Mohali district, empaneled under the Ayushman Bharat Mukh Mantri Sehat Bima Yojana. Spearheaded by Dr Basant Garg, ACEO, NHA.

Dr Basant Garg and his team inspected the facilities and services offered at the hospitals. Dr Garg said in Punjab alone, over 44 lakh families receive the benefit of up to 5 lakh worth of free treatment annually.

