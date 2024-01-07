Centre applauds UT’s efforts in weeding out fake beneficiaries

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 6

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ayushman Bharat scheme has commended the UT for its exemplary efforts in identifying and eliminating fake beneficiaries of government insurance initiative. The committee has urged the ministry to adopt the UT's successful practices nationwide.

Foolproof verification The verification process adopted by the Administration included cross-checking documents, telephonic verification, checking hospital records

Special attention was given to non-KYC patients/cards; door-to-door verification was conducted by teams of officials in certain sectors

This methodology of the UT resulted in nearly 99 per cent assurance of genuineness of beneficiaries of the insurance scheme

Chandigarh, characterised by its urban setting and a substantial migratory population, faced challenges in verifying beneficiaries of the scheme. Of the targeted 71,278 families, only 23,687 could be located, emphasising the necessity for a thorough verification of genuine beneficiaries. To address this issue, a comprehensive approach was adopted, involving the scrutiny of all Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) cards registered in a month.

The verification process included cross-checking documents, telephonic verification and, if necessary, verification from hospital records. Special attention was given to non-KYC patients/cards, and certain sectors underwent door-to-door field verification. This methodology resulted in a remarkable 99 per cent assurance of the genuineness of the cards, as verifications were conducted from scratch.

Recognising the importance of preventing fund leakage, the parliamentary committee emphasized the need for widespread implementation of the city successful verification practices. This is particularly crucial in urban areas with a high migratory population. The committee recommended the establishment of dedicated cells in every district for cross-checking documents, telephonic verification and door-to-door field verifications, with a specific focus on non-KYC beneficiaries.

Furthermore, the committee proposed the dissemination of success stories and testimonials of the PMJAY beneficiaries through various channels. This includes leveraging community radio, wall calendars, and kiosks installed at Essential Health Care Providers (EHCPs). The committee also suggested drawing inspiration from Kerala's model of kiosks as a one-step solution, advocating for its encouragement and adoption in other regions.

