Centre okays integrated laboratory for GMSH-16

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 21

To bolster healthcare infrastructure and disease-surveillance capabilities, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has approved a state-of-the-art Integrated Public Health Laboratory (IPHL) at the Government Multi-Speciality Hospital, Sector 16 (GMSH-16), which will be ready in the fiscal 2025-2026.

With an allocated budget of approximately Rs 1.25 crore, the IPHL lab, to be set up under the PM-ABHIM (Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Infrastructure Mission), has been aimed at providing a comprehensive laboratory support for both communicable and non-communicable diseases. It will provide comprehensive laboratory services in various fields, including microbiology, haematology, clinical biochemistry, clinical pathology, cytology and molecular biology. It will also be equipped to support outbreak investigations and promptly respond to public health threats.

The IPHL project will be implemented in collaboration with the (GMSH-16), which will serve as the nodal centre. The designated nodal officer will coordinate with the Office of the Chief Engineer/Chief Architect to oversee the necessary civil works for structural alterations and renovations required to establish the lab on the hospital premises.

Dr Suman Singh, Director, Health Services, said, “The new laboratory will have facilities to carry out upgraded tests that were earlier being conducted by the district hospital. Besides, new tests will also be added to the list. We are seeking land for the construction of the lab from the administration.”

Rs 1.25-crore project