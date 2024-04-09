Centre seeks time to file reply in PGI dean case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 8

The Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry has sought two weeks’ time from the CAT to file a reply in a case filed by filed by Dr Naresh Panda challenging appointment of Dr Surjit Singh as Dean (Academic ) PGI.

The CAT bench had directed the PGI not to accept joining report of Dr Surjit Singh during the last hearing in March.

Dr Panda challenged the order on the ground that he was the senior most professor in the institute. He said being the senior most, he should have been considered for the post. However, he has been made Dean (Research).

