Centre should release additional grant to PU: Jain

Chandigarh, January 8

Former MP Satya Pal Jain has urged the Central Government to increase the grant from Rs 294 crore for 2023-24 to the Rs 346 crore to PU and further increase it by 6% every year in future. Jain said this should be done so that after the implementation of the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission, the outstanding amount due from January 1, 2016, can be released to the employees of the university. Additional Solicitor General of the Government of India said the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission have been accepted from January 1, 2016, but due to non-receipt of additional grant of about Rs 50 crore from the Central Government, the outstanding amount could not be paid to the employees.