Chandigarh: Centre's nod to 323 posts of nursing staff at GMCH-32

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 12

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has given its nod to the creation of 323 various types of posts of nursing cadre at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, here. It was a long-standing demand of the GMCH.

The new posts will be in addition to the existing posts of nursing cadre. At present, the hospital has 774 sanctioned posts for staff nurse, including nursing superintendent, deputy nursing superintendent, assistant nursing superintendent, nursing sister and nursing officer. The hospital is in the process of recruiting 182 staff nurses.