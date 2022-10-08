Centurion voters felicitated in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, October 7
The Election Department celebrated International Day for Older People by felicitating five centurion voters of the city.
The offices concerned visited the houses of the centurion voters and delivered them a letter containing the messages of the Chief Election Commissioner.
A special camp was organised at Senior Citizens Home, Sector 15 and Sector 43, where senior citizens were handed appreciation letters.
Dr Vijay Namdeorao Zade, Chief Electoral Officer, UT, stated during the 2014 and 2019 elections, senior citizens (80+ age group) and voters with disabilities were provided with many facilities in the city, such as wheelchairs at every polling station, ramp facilities and queue-less voting. We had also provided a pick-up and drop facility to senior citizens and voters with disabilities.
