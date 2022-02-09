Century Cricket Academy log win

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 8

Century Cricket Academy defeated S Tinku Cricket Academy by 167 runs in the 3rd North Zone Panna Lal Memorial U-23 Cricket Tournament.

Batting first, Century Cricket Academy scored 348/8 in the allotted 40 overs with the help of Devansh (73), Manav Malik (67), Anshul (47) and Prakhar Sanjeev (41). Jaskaran Parmar claimed four wickets, while Raghav took three.

In reply, Tinku Cricket Academy was bundled out for 181 runs in 36.4 overs. Aadi Kadian (29), Ravi (28), Khushman Preet (27), Jap Ji Singh (24) and Jasjeet Singh (22) were the main scorers for the side. Ravinder Sharma claimed three wickets and Prince Thakur took two for the bowling side. Anshul, Deevansh, Sahibjeet Singh, Aman Garg and Ravinder Pal Singh took one wicket each.