Century Cricket Academy log win

Chandigarh, February 8
Century Cricket Academy defeated S Tinku Cricket Academy by 167 runs in the 3rd North Zone Panna Lal Memorial U-23 Cricket Tournament.
Batting first, Century Cricket Academy scored 348/8 in the allotted 40 overs with the help of Devansh (73), Manav Malik (67), Anshul (47) and Prakhar Sanjeev (41). Jaskaran Parmar claimed four wickets, while Raghav took three.
In reply, Tinku Cricket Academy was bundled out for 181 runs in 36.4 overs. Aadi Kadian (29), Ravi (28), Khushman Preet (27), Jap Ji Singh (24) and Jasjeet Singh (22) were the main scorers for the side. Ravinder Sharma claimed three wickets and Prince Thakur took two for the bowling side. Anshul, Deevansh, Sahibjeet Singh, Aman Garg and Ravinder Pal Singh took one wicket each.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Family-run parties present biggest danger to democracy, says PM Modi
‘Beta jaisa bhi hoga, woh hi adhyaksh banega’: PM’s veiled s...
All set for Phase-1 of UP elections on Thursday
Polling in 58 assembly seats in 11 districts
Suicides due to unemployment highest in pandemic year 2020, Rajya Sabha told
NCRB data shows 9,140 people died by suicide due to unemploy...
BSF fires at Pakistan drone, foils drugs, weapon smuggling bid in Punjab
BSF recovers RDX, IED-making items
CBSE to conduct second-term board exam for classes 10, 12 in offline mode from April 26
Datesheet to be released soon