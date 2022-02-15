Ceremony held for medical students

Tribune News Service

Mohali, February 14

A white coat ceremony, which was part of the inaugural session to welcome the first batch of undergraduate medical students, was organised at newly developed Dr BR Ambedkar State Institute of Medical Sciences at Mohali (AIMS, Mohali) today.

Charak Shapath was administered to the medical students as per the guidelines of the National Medical Commission by Dr Shalini Gupta, Coordinator of Medical Education Unit at AIMS. Seventyone medical students, who qualified NEET recently, participated in the inaugural session with their parents.

Alok Shekhar, Principal Secretary, Medical Education and Research, chaired the session. Dr Avnish Kumar, Director, Research and Medical Education, was instrumental in developing AIMS, Mohali. Rahul Gupta, Additional Director, and Dr Akash Deep Agarwal, Joint Director, were also present to encourage and motivate the students

Dr Bhavneet Bharti, Director Principal, AIMS, Mohali, spoke about the need for professionalism, humanism and empathy in the life of a doctor. —