CFA beat RoundGlass, lift Administrator's Cup

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 1

The Chandigarh Football Academy (seniors) clinched the top place in the 19th Administrator’s Challenge Cup All-India Football Tournament for boys (U-17) by beating RoundGlass Football Club (Punjab) 1-0.

Both teams played their hearts out in the well-contested final match. It was a seesaw battle, right from the start and till the end of the match. The solitary goal for the CFA was scored by Lanchamba in the 48th minute of the game.

The winning team was awarded Rs 2 lakh cash prize, gold medals and the coveted cup. The runner-up won a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh and silver medals whereas the third place holder, Kuljeet Football Academy, Amritsar, won Rs 75,000 as cash prize besides bronze medals.

The final match was scheduled for yesterday but could not be held due to inclement weather. The RoundGlass Academy management, meanwhile, submitted their resentment alleging non-professionalism approach by the hosts and organiser. Before the start of the match, the side submitted their compliant with the organisers.

“We were ensured a day’s notice before the start of the match. However, we were informed at 8 am that the match was scheduled to be held at 1 pm. Nevertheless, we were preparing accordingly, but the organisers forced us to play the match at 12.30 pm. Our team didn’t even warm up properly, while the hosts were already on the field,” said the RoundGlass FC coach.

