CFA lads in Subroto Cup final

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 21

Chandigarh Football Academy (CFA), representing Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 37, has reached the final of the 62nd Subroto Cup Inter-School International Football Tournament. This is for the second time that the local team has reached the final of the tournament. They will now face Amenity Public School, Rudrapur (Uttarakhand), in the title clash, to be played on October 23.

In the first semifinal played today, an extra time goal from Lanchenba saw the Sector 37 team beat TG English Medium School, Bishnupur (Manipur), in a tight contest. Lanchenba found the net in the eighth minute of extra time to send the school from Chandigarh into their second consecutive final.

In the second semis, Amenity Public School, Rudrapur, Uttarakhand, prevailed over Government Haulawang High School, Haulawang, Lunglei, Mizoram, in the sudden death. Both teams were locked at 1-1 after the 70-minute regulation time. The deadlock could not be broken in extra time and the match had to be decided on penalties. Both teams missed one kick each which took the match into sudden death. The Mizo side missed the third kick of sudden death after Amenity Public School converted their third. The school from Rudrapur, Uttarakhand, eventually prevailed 8-7 to enter the final.

Hari Kalllikkat, Secretary, Sports, along with Sorabh Kumar Arora, Director, Sports, watched the match oline at the sports hostel of Sector 42 Sports Complex. Harsuhinder Pal Singh, DPI, also congratulated the team on reaching the final.

#Football