CGA felicitates Dronacharya awardee

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 28

The Chandigarh Golf Association (CGA) felicitated Jaskirat Singh Grewal (Jesse), who recently became the first Indian golf coach picked to get the Dronacharya Award at the Chandigarh Golf Range here today.

The felicitating ceremony was attended by PS Pruthi, president, CGA, along with Pratap Hoon, senior vice president, Sanjiv DP Azad, general secretary, Harpuneet Singh Sandhu, treasure, and Major Anil Ahuja. Grewal has been chosen to get the Dronacharya Award for outstanding coaching. Grewal will get the award from the President of India at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on January 9. Earlier, DP Azad, founder president of the CGA, had received the Dronacharya Award for his contribution in cricket.

An alumnus of the Lawrence School, Sanawar, and Panjab University, Jesse started playing golf 50 years ago and has been teaching golf in Chandigarh for the last 33 years. He turned professional in 1988 and played the PGA of India tournaments for two years before becoming a golf teaching professional. He is a Categoria Di Maestro from Italian Golf Federation, a Level 1 TPI Golf Fitness instructor, a Level I Sam Putt Lab, a Level 2 Junior Coach and level 2 from Harold Swash Putting School.

He has trained internationally acclaimed golfers like Shubhankar Sharma, Amandeep Drall, Irina Brar, Yuvraj Sandhu, Karandeep Kochhar, Angad Cheema, Abhijit Chadha, Gurbaaz Mann and buddiing golfers like Nihal Cheema and Ojaswani Saraswat.

He has been a coach to the Golf Team at the 2023 Asian Games, where Aditi Ashok won a silver medal and also coached the Indian men’s team at the Eisenhower Trophy (The World Cup of Golf).