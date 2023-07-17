CGA meet today, 50 golfers to participate

Chandigarh, July 16
Chandigarh Golf Association (CGA) will organise the 16th CGA Junior/Sub Juniors Golf Championship at Chandigarh Golf Club on July 17. The tournament will be inaugurated by the club president.
A total of 50 players in all categories from all over India will participate in the event. The tournament will be organised in five categories for boys and girls, including A (15-17 years), B (13-14 years), C (11-12 years), D (8-10 years) and E (5-7 years) in different age groups.
While A, B, C and D Category participants will be playing 18 holes, E category participants will play 9 holes. Winners of the last Junior Championship held in 2022 will also be seen in action. The top three performers of each category will be awarded at CGA Golf Range, Sector 6. Sorabh Kumar Arora, Director, Sports, will be the chief guest on the occasion.
