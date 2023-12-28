CGC announces schedule for annual general polls

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 27

The Chandigarh Golf Club (CGC) has officially announced the schedule for the annual general elections to elect the club’s new house.

The polls are slated to be held on January 28, and the counting of votes will be undertaken on the day after that. Besides the next president, members of the executive committee will be elected through the polls.

As per the schedule issued by the returning officer, Gurinderjit Singh Sandhu, the code of conduct will be effective from December 28. As per Rule 51(d) of the code, house-to-house canvassing, hosting parties, publicity through media and distribution of pamphlets or handouts are banned.

The filing of nominations will be held from January 6 to 12. The nominations will be scrutinised on January 13, and the list of the eligible candidates will be put up the same day. The withdrawal of candidature will be allowed till 5 pm on January 14. The final list of contenders will be released thereafter.

The annual general body meeting will be held on January 28, and the voting will be held from 11 am till 4.30 pm the same day. The counting of votes will begin at 9 am on January 29, and the face of the next president will be revealed thereafter. The names of the members elected to the executive committee will likely be announced on January 30.

One of the most prestigious clubs in the city, the CGC has as many as 1,800 registered members who all have the right to vote. In the last elections, Lt Col HS Chahal (retd), popularly known as Bobby Chahal, was elected as the CGC president for a second term. He beat his rival, Major Rajinder Singh Virk (retd), by 29 votes. Chahal had secured 591 votes, while Virk bagged 562. Three other votes were declared invalid.

Election Schedule

Filing of nominations: January 6 to 12 (5 pm)

Scrutiny and list of eligible candidates: January 13

Withdrawals: January 14 (5 pm)

Voting: January 28 (11 am to 4.30 pm)

Counting of votes: January 29 (9 am)