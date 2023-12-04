Chandigarh Golf Club gets city's first pvt all-weather pool

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, December 3

The Chandigarh Golf Club (CGC) has become the first private club in the city to have a functional all-weather swimming pool.

This is the second such facility after the government-owned Sector 23 all-weather pool. However, the club pool caters to its members only.

After the annual general elections this year, the club management had decided to convert the pool, which was facing seepage issue for the past several years, into an all-weather facility.

“We have been maintaining the pool water temperature at 29-30 °C and the facility is opened twice a day (morning and evening). The old indoor pool has been converted into an all-weather facility to make it operational across the year by installing a new heating system,” said Dr Agnish Rajesh, chairman, Swimming Pool and Health Club, CGC.

The House had passed a budget of nearly Rs 73 lakh to revamp the pool. The club has nearly 1,200 members, besides green-card applicants and visitors.

Rajesh said, “The concept at this swimming pool was entirely changed. The pool overflows on all four sides, ensuring better, faster and more homogeneous water cleaning. It also gives a beautiful mirror view of water. We have reduced costs of chemicals as the water circulation allows the maintenance to the minimum. Regular pools need continuous waterline cleaning. These need to be cleaned once a week to prevent damage. This operation must be done manually. In the overflow pool, this operation is not necessary. The dirt collected on the water’s surface flows evenly to the buffer tank via the overflow mechanism. Floor jets return the filtered water back into the pool, preventing the growth of algae. The overflow system ensures full immersion of the pool’s inner wall, creating an aesthetically pleasing effect.”

Golfers felicitated

The CGC felicitated international golfers Gaganjeet Singh Bhullar and Karandeep Singh Kochhar. Bhullar won the BNI Indonesian Masters 2023. He picked up his 11th win on the Asian Tour, which is the highest number of wins by any Indian golfer. Kochhar carded the lowest round of the day (8-under 63), to finish a solo second, marking his best finish on the Asian Tour. It pushed him to 19th on the Asian Tour Order of Merit— the second best placed Indian after Bhullar.