Chandigarh Golf Club: Saurabh Singh Mangat emerges champion

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 6

Saurabh Singh Mangat claimed the gross winner title with a score of 68 during the Monthly Medal Round, in association with the C Tour, at Chandigarh Golf Club.

In the handicap 0-6 category, Deepinder Singh Batth (37) and Amandeep Singh Bhaika (36) claimed the top two positions. Shantanu Mohan Puri claimed the handicap 7-10 title with a score of 43, while SDS Batth (41) claimed second position. Sultan Matharoo (40) and Brig MS Dhanoa (39) claimed first and second position in the handicap 11-14 category.

In the handicap 15-18 event, Parkash Mimani (36) and Yashvir Dogra (35) claimed the top two positions, while in the handicap 19-24 category, Pradeep Randhawa (40) won first position and Capt Malvinder Singh (38) finished second. In the above-75-year category, Col KJS Khurana (21) and Col MS Sidhu (20) claimed podium positions.

Binny Batth won the women’s event with a score of 36, followed by Hanima Grewal (32) at second position. Iqbaljit Singh Grewal won the “closest to the pin” event, while Bhupinder Cheema stood first in the straightest drive event. Col BPS Gill won the longest drive event.

In monster putting, PS Sodhi, Brig SS Sandhu, CS Mann and Capt GS Ghuman excelled. In corporate tour, Sandeep Sandhu, Achharpal Singh, Col IS Bains and Sumit Sood won laurels.