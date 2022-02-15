CGC issues poll notification

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 14

Chandigarh Golf Club (CGC) today notified to conduct its annual general elections on March 20. The managing committee has appointed Brig JS Phoolka as returning officer for the electoral process. All issues pertaining to the elections will be referred to the returning officer, said Ravibeer Singh, president of the club.

The annual general body meeting of the club will be held on March 20. Dr GS Kochhar, vice-president and chairman of media, publicity and medical camps, CGC, said nominations could be filed from February 18 to 25 (5 pm) in the office of general manager and these will be scrutinised on February 26. Nominations can be withdrawn till February 27 (5 pm).

On March 20, voting will start at 11.30 am and end at 4.30 pm. On March 21, the counting of votes will start at 9 am. As per Rule 51(d), the code of conduct comes into effect from February 15, said Kochhar, adding that canvassing house to house, hosting of parties, entertainment and publicity through any media, pamphlets or handout to woo the voters is banned.

The proforma for nominations will be available at the club office from February 18 onwards, he added. The elections will be held for the post of president and 11 executive members. The rest of the office-bearers are nominated by the president later.