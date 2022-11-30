CGC powerlifters shine

Mohali, November 29
Three students from CGC, Landran — Ishan Garg, Deepak and Rohan Das Gupta — brought laurels to the college by winning top spots in the recently concluded Chandigarh State Powerlifting Championship. Ishaan, a student of IT engineering, bagged gold in the 83kg category by lifting a total weight of 525kg in squat, bench press and dead lift. Deepak, pursuing Pharm D, won the silver medal in the 74kg weight category. He lifted a total weight of 482.5kg. Rohan, studying B Com, lifted a total weight of 372.5kg, in the 59kg weight category to claim the silver medal. All three had claimed a gold medal each in the IKGPTU Inter College Weightlifting, Powerlifting and Best Physique Tournament, held last month.
