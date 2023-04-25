CGC students shine in athletics meet

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 24

Students of the Chandigarh Group of Colleges (CGC), Landran, have made a rich haul of medals during the recently concluded IGPTU Inter-College Athletics Meet at Guru Teg Bahadur College, Dakha, Ludhiana.

Vivek Banerjee won gold in 100m dash by clocking 10.68 seconds. He also set a new meet record (NMR) in this category. Guri Kala won the girls’ 3000m gold, while Richa bagged gold in the 800m race. Janhavi claimed the top position in the 400m race. Diljot Kaur won gold in shotput, while Abhishek Khajuria bagged a gold each in high jump and long jump.

In the 4x400m relay race, the CGC team of Guri, Aakanksha, Simranjeet Kaur and Bhupinder won gold.