CGC team bring laurels

Tribune News Service

Mohali, March 24

Athletes from Chandigarh Group of Colleges, Landran, brought laurels by bagging overall champions’ trophy at the recently held 25th Annual Inter-College Athletics Meet of IK Gujral Punjab Technical University (IKGPTU), Kapurthala.

The team bagged 41 medals, including 21 gold medals and 9 silver medals. Kirat Mehta was adjudged best athlete (male) and Mukul Dhamu set a new record of 1.58m in the high jump event. Komal bagged two gold medals in the 800m race and 400m hurdles (women).

