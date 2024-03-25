CGC team bring laurels

Mohali, March 24
Athletes from Chandigarh Group of Colleges, Landran, brought laurels by bagging overall champions’ trophy at the recently held 25th Annual Inter-College Athletics Meet of IK Gujral Punjab Technical University (IKGPTU), Kapurthala.
The team bagged 41 medals, including 21 gold medals and 9 silver medals. Kirat Mehta was adjudged best athlete (male) and Mukul Dhamu set a new record of 1.58m in the high jump event. Komal bagged two gold medals in the 800m race and 400m hurdles (women).
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP picks Maneka for Sultanpur, Kangana Mandi, Jindal Kurukshetra
5th list of 111 out | Varun Gandhi dropped from Pilibhit, VK...
INDIA bloc to hold mega rally to ‘save democracy’ on Mar 31
Alliance unites in Delhi CM Kejriwal’s support