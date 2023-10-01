CGL: Kulvinder helps Pirates of Greens set winning momentum

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 30

Kulvinder Singh gave early momentum to Pirates of the Greens as the side registered a 5-2 win over Golf Ninjas, during the ongoing Chandigarh Golf League at Chandigarh Golf Club.

Sleepy Owl Chargers broke the Swinging Samurai momentum of two consecutive wins by beating them 4.5-2.5 in a tightly contested tie, while Signature by KLV came back to register a 4-3 win against Golf Masters. Canam Raptors and Hunting Hawks tied their match after an intense match in the first match of the day.

Meanwhile, Kulvinder won his singles game quite comfortably 5&3. Karan Singh Mahal pulled one back for the Ninjas with a fine 2-Up win of his own. However, the middle and anchor games brought the points for the Pirates as Col Rupendra Singh and Col Gurpreet Singh won their game 6&4.

For Chargers, it was a tight game from the outset and the early positive results in the singles games courtesy Col H Panging and Col AS Bajwa ensured their win in the four-ball pairs. Brig HPS Dhillon and Sunil Sawhney won a crucial game to put the result beyond doubt despite a late fight back from the Samurai.

The KLV team recovered after a huge loss in the opening game and their opponents Golf Masters will also be pleased to put their first points on the board. Himmat Singh Sandhu for KLV and Amandeep Singh Bath for Masters split the singles games with Kabir Sodhi and Manpreet Sandhu putting the Masters ahead with a 5&4 win. KLV sealed the tie with last hole 2-Up wins in the two late four-ball games involving BPS Brar and Manishtha Rao and Vinod Soni amd Binny Bath.

Raptors and Hawks played out a tied match. Col JM Singh continued his ominous form with a 6&5 singles win for the Raptors, while Jaspreet Singh Bakshi pulled one back for the Hawks with a 3&2 win. The next two games went the Raptors way, while Gen TPS Waraich and Col IS Bains squared their game against Ravibir Singh and Pauline Sapphire Singh. This left the Hawks in a must win situation in the anchor game where Rohit Singh Dagar and Arun Talwar prevailed 1-Up on the final hole to add a point to their tally.

The next round of matches will be played from October 3.