CGL: Mulligans, Punjab Aces, Partee Panthers log win

Chandigarh, September 29

The Mulligans put one past the Soaring Eagles with a solid 5.5-1.5 win on the fourth day of the Chandigarh Golf League 2023 being played at Chandigarh Golf Club. On a symmetric day, two other winning teams — Punjab Aces and Partee Panthers — also recorded 5.5-1.5 wins over Tee Birds and Moksha Royals, respectively.

Fairway Comets were pegged in their attempt to match the score line as they ran out 5-2 winners against Empire. By the time Shantanu Puri of Soaring Eagles and Himmat Singh of The Mulligans halved their long singles game, The Mulligans had already wrapped up their other singles courtesy Manan Mahajan and four other games with APS Kahai and Sultan Singh Matharoo combining to win by the biggest margin of 5&4. While the Eagles salvaged a consolation win, Amrinder Singh and Jaskeerat Matharoo completed the anchor game 3&2 in their favour.

Punjab Aces made light work of Tee Birds who were playing their first match as Mivaan Singh and Rao Birender Sidhu won their singles games. After Sukhjeet Singh Lehal and Tajinder Singh Grewal won 6&5, the other games turned out to be much tighter and could have gone either way. The Aces showed their temperament by carving out two 1 Up wins on the final hole and squared a game. Vivek Sharma and Jaikaran Sandhawalia scored the only win for Tee Birds with a 4&2 result.

Partee Panthers built on their big win earlier in the week with a solid performance where birthday girl Rabiya Gill opening the scoring with a 3&2 win.