CH01CQ fancy No. auction from May 24

Chandigarh, May 16
The Registering and Licensing Authority (RLA) is set to e-auction the fancy numbers of CH01CQ series along with the re-auction of the leftover fancy/special numbers of the previous series. Registration will be held from May 17 to 23 and e-auction/bidding from May 24 to 26.
The leftover fancy/special numbers will be CH01CP, 01CN, 01CM, 01CL, 01CK, 01-CJ, 01CG, 01CF, 01CE, 01CD, 01CC, 01CB, 01CA, 01BZ, 01BY, 01BW, 01BX, 01BV, 01BT, 01BS, 01BR, 01BP, 01BN, 01BM, 01BL, 01BK, 01BJ and 01BH.
The vehicle owners can register on the National Transport website: https://vahan.parivahan.gov.in/fancy, and the link of the same is available on the Chandigarh Administration’s Transport Department website: www.chdtransport.gov.in to obtain the unique acknowledgement number.
