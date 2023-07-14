‘CH01CR’ series: E-auction of fancy numbers from July 23-25

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 13

The Registering and Licensing Authority (RLA) will hold an e-auction of new series ‘CH01CR’ along with re-auction of leftover fancy/special registration numbers of previous series from July 23 to 25.

The registration process for the e-auction will start on July 15 and end on July 22.

The re-auction will be held for the CH01CQ, CH01CP, CH01CP, CH01CN, CH01CM, CH01CL, CH-01CK, CH01-CJ, CH01CG, CH01CF, CH01CE, CH01CD, “CH01CC, CH01CB, CH01-CA, CH01-BZ, CH01-BY, CH01-BW, CH01-BX, CH01-BV, CH01-BT, CH01-BS, CH01-BR, CH01-BP, CH01-BN, CH01-BM, CH01-BL, CH01-BK, CH01BJ, and CH01-BH series. The reserve price ranges from Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000.

The vehicle owner can register on the national transport website https://vahan.parivahan.gov.in/fancy and obtain the unique acknowledgement number (UAN). The link is also available on the website www.chdtransport.gov.in. After getting the UAN, the vehicle owner will have to deposit the fee for registration to participate in the e-auction and reserve amount of the special/choice registration numbers in the office of the RLA.