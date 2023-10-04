CH01CS series: E-auction of fancy registration numbers from October 12

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 3

The Registering and Licensing Authority (RLA) will hold an e-auction of the CH01CS series along with the re-auction of the leftover fancy/special registration numbers of the previous series from October 12 to14.

The registration process for the e-auction will start on October 5 at 10 am and end on October 11 at 5 pm. The e-auction/bidding will be held from 10 am on October 12 to 5 pm on October 14.

The re-auction will be held for the leftover special numbers of CH01CR, CH01CQ, CH01CP, CH01CN, CH01CM, CH01CL, CH01CK, CH01CJ, CH01CG, CH01CF, CH01CE, CH01CD, CH01CC, CH01CB, CH01CA, CH01BZ, CH01BY, CH01BW, CH01BX, CH01BV, CH01BT, CH01BS, CH01BR, CH01BP, CH01BN, CH01BM, CH01BL, CH01BK, CH01BJ, and CH01BH series.

The vehicle owner can register on the national transport website https://vahan.parivahan.gov.in/fancy and obtain the unique acknowledgement number (UAN). The link is also available on the website www.chdtransport.gov.in. After getting the UAN, the vehicle owner will have to deposit the fee for registration to participate in the e-auction and the reserve price amount of the special/choice registration numbers in the office of the RLA.