CH01CT: E-auction of fancy numbers from December 20

Chandigarh, December 14
Registering and Licensing Authority (RLA) will hold an e-auction of the CH01CT series along with the re-auction of the leftover fancy/special registration numbers of the previous series from December 20 to 22.
The registration process for the e-auction started on December 13 at 10 am and would continue till December 19 at 5 pm. The e-auction/bidding will be held from 10 am on December 20 to 5 pm on December 22.
The re-auction will be held for the leftover special numbers of CH01CS, CH01CR, CH01CQ, CH01CP, CH01CN, CH01CM, CH01CL, CH-01CK, CH01CJ, CH01CG, CH01CF, CH01CE, CH01CD, CH01CC”, “CH01CB, CH01CA, CH01BZ, CH01BY, CH01BW, CH01BX, CH01BV, CH01BT, CH01BS, CH01BR, CH01BP, CH01BN, CH01BM, CH01BL, CH01BK, CH01BJ, and CH01-BH series.
The vehicle owner can register on the national transport website https://vahan.parivahan.gov.in/fancy and obtain the unique acknowledgement number (UAN). The link is also available on the website www.chdtransport.gov.in. After getting the UAN, the vehicle owner will have to deposit the registration fee for the e-auction and the reserve price amount of the special/choice registration numbers in the office of the Registering and Licensing Authority.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israeli strike on school kills Al Jazeera cameraman in Gaza, wounds reporter
Cameraman Samer Abu Daqqa and correspondent Wael Dahdouh had...
Disruptions loom over winter session as security breach standoff persists
Opposition presses for HM’s statement; probe on: Govt
Punjab truck driver who killed 16 Canadian junior hockey players in 2018 crash loses deportation appeal
Jaskirat Singh Sidhu was sentenced to eight years in prison ...
Videoconferencing must when witness can't depose physically: Punjab and Haryana High Court
The Bench makes it clear that depriving an opportunity to de...
Girlfriend narrates chilling details of murderous attempt by bureaucrat’s son, says 'he invited her to hotel at 3 am and ...'
In a social media post, Priya Umendra Singh alleges 'my boyf...