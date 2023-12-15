CH01CT: E-auction of fancy numbers from December 20

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 14

Registering and Licensing Authority (RLA) will hold an e-auction of the CH01CT series along with the re-auction of the leftover fancy/special registration numbers of the previous series from December 20 to 22.

The registration process for the e-auction started on December 13 at 10 am and would continue till December 19 at 5 pm. The e-auction/bidding will be held from 10 am on December 20 to 5 pm on December 22.

The re-auction will be held for the leftover special numbers of CH01CS, CH01CR, CH01CQ, CH01CP, CH01CN, CH01CM, CH01CL, CH-01CK, CH01CJ, CH01CG, CH01CF, CH01CE, CH01CD, CH01CC”, “CH01CB, CH01CA, CH01BZ, CH01BY, CH01BW, CH01BX, CH01BV, CH01BT, CH01BS, CH01BR, CH01BP, CH01BN, CH01BM, CH01BL, CH01BK, CH01BJ, and CH01-BH series.

The vehicle owner can register on the national transport website https://vahan.parivahan.gov.in/fancy and obtain the unique acknowledgement number (UAN). The link is also available on the website www.chdtransport.gov.in. After getting the UAN, the vehicle owner will have to deposit the registration fee for the e-auction and the reserve price amount of the special/choice registration numbers in the office of the Registering and Licensing Authority.