Chahal, Virk to vie for top post

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, January 15

Incumbent Chandigarh Golf Club (CGC) president Lt Col HS Chahal (retd) and Major Rajinder Singh Virk (retd) will vie for the top post of the club in the elections to be held on January 29.

The duo had contested last year’s elections, which witnessed a triangular contest. Chahal (Bobby) had won the elections by a margin of 99 votes. He defeated Virk (Lalli). They both claim to have a strong grip over the club’s affair and close proximity with the voting members and promise to work for the development of the club.

The elections to choose the new House of the CGC are scheduled to be held on January 29. The club has already imposed code of conduct as per Rule 51 (D) of the CGC. The elections will be held to choose one president and 11 executive members. The rest of the office-bearers will be nominated by the president later. As per the schedule, the annual general meeting of the club will be held on January 29, followed by the elections. The final list of contestants was displayed today. The voting will be held from 11 am to 4.30 pm on January 29. Votes will be counted from 9 am onwards on January 30.

Meanwhile, a total of 23 members will contest for 11-member executive committee of the club. Dr Agnish Rajesh, Amarinder Singh Aulakh, Brig TS Mundi, Capt GS Ghuman, Dr Satbir Singh, Sachin Bansal, Gursimran Singh Sethi, Alamgir Singh Grewal, Gursharan Singh Sandhu, Balbir Singh Mangat, Col AD Singh, Capt Mohan Bir Singh, Chitwan Mann, Mandeep Singh Kohli, Col Harpreet Singh Mann, Satwant Singh Sandhu, HCS Berry, Capt Amitpal Chahal, Shuchi Garga, Col SS Grewal, Col Karan Thandi, Shona Singh and JS Thoor will contest the poll for the 11-member executive committee.

Record turnout

As many as 1,800 members are eligible to cast their votes to choose the president and executive committee members. This year, the members will choose the 30th president of the CGC. Last year, as many as 1,154 members cast their vote, which was the highest turnout in the history of the club elections. A total of 31 members had filed their papers for the 11 posts of executive committee member.

Former presidents

PN Thapar (1962-66)

PN Chuttani (1966-75)

RS Talwar (1975-78)

Prem Bhatia (1979-82)

Param Jeet Singh (1982-85)

RS Mann (1985-88 & 1989-93)

Col AP Singh (1988-89)

Bikramjit Singh (1993-95)

Lt Gen Depinder Singh (1995-96)

Raja Malvinder Singh (1996-98, 2002-03 & 2011-12)

Tegvir Singh Sibia (1998-99 & 2001-02)

Gurinder Jit Singh Sandhu (1999-01, 2012-14 & 2005-07)

Lt Col AP Singh (2003-05)

RS Sandhu (2007-08)

DS Bains (2008-09)

Birinder Singh Gill (2009-11, 2014-15 & 2018-19)

Ishwar Partap Singh Mann (2016-17)

Ravibir Singh (2017-18 & 2021)

Sandeep Singh Sandhu (2019-20)

Lt Col HS Chahal (2022)

Medical camp held

CGC vice-president Dr GS Kochhar inaugurated a medical camp on orthopaedics, spine, shoulder, posture correction, treatment and prevention of golf injuries. More than 100 members availed of the services. Dr Mukul Kaushal and Dr Mohinder Kaushal organised an interactive session on golf injuries and prevention. The members appreciated overall awareness and knowledge they obtained from the session.