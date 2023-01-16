 Chahal, Virk to vie for top post : The Tribune India

Golf Club polls

Chahal, Virk to vie for top post

Elections on January 29 to choose president, 11 executive members

Chahal, Virk to vie for top post


Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, January 15

Incumbent Chandigarh Golf Club (CGC) president Lt Col HS Chahal (retd) and Major Rajinder Singh Virk (retd) will vie for the top post of the club in the elections to be held on January 29.

The duo had contested last year’s elections, which witnessed a triangular contest. Chahal (Bobby) had won the elections by a margin of 99 votes. He defeated Virk (Lalli). They both claim to have a strong grip over the club’s affair and close proximity with the voting members and promise to work for the development of the club.

The elections to choose the new House of the CGC are scheduled to be held on January 29. The club has already imposed code of conduct as per Rule 51 (D) of the CGC. The elections will be held to choose one president and 11 executive members. The rest of the office-bearers will be nominated by the president later. As per the schedule, the annual general meeting of the club will be held on January 29, followed by the elections. The final list of contestants was displayed today. The voting will be held from 11 am to 4.30 pm on January 29. Votes will be counted from 9 am onwards on January 30.

Meanwhile, a total of 23 members will contest for 11-member executive committee of the club. Dr Agnish Rajesh, Amarinder Singh Aulakh, Brig TS Mundi, Capt GS Ghuman, Dr Satbir Singh, Sachin Bansal, Gursimran Singh Sethi, Alamgir Singh Grewal, Gursharan Singh Sandhu, Balbir Singh Mangat, Col AD Singh, Capt Mohan Bir Singh, Chitwan Mann, Mandeep Singh Kohli, Col Harpreet Singh Mann, Satwant Singh Sandhu, HCS Berry, Capt Amitpal Chahal, Shuchi Garga, Col SS Grewal, Col Karan Thandi, Shona Singh and JS Thoor will contest the poll for the 11-member executive committee.

Record turnout

As many as 1,800 members are eligible to cast their votes to choose the president and executive committee members. This year, the members will choose the 30th president of the CGC. Last year, as many as 1,154 members cast their vote, which was the highest turnout in the history of the club elections. A total of 31 members had filed their papers for the 11 posts of executive committee member.

1,800 eligible voters

  • As many as 1,800 members are eligible to cast their votes to choose the president and executive committee members.
  • The club has already imposed code of conduct as per Rule 51 (D) of the CGC.
  • A total of 23 members will contest for 11-member executive committee of the club.

Former presidents

  • PN Thapar (1962-66)
  • PN Chuttani (1966-75)
  • RS Talwar (1975-78)
  • Prem Bhatia (1979-82)
  • Param Jeet Singh (1982-85)
  • RS Mann (1985-88 & 1989-93)
  • Col AP Singh (1988-89)
  • Bikramjit Singh (1993-95)
  • Lt Gen Depinder Singh (1995-96)
  • Raja Malvinder Singh (1996-98, 2002-03 & 2011-12)
  • Tegvir Singh Sibia (1998-99 & 2001-02)
  • Gurinder Jit Singh Sandhu (1999-01, 2012-14 & 2005-07)
  • Lt Col AP Singh (2003-05)
  • RS Sandhu (2007-08)
  • DS Bains (2008-09)
  • Birinder Singh Gill (2009-11, 2014-15 & 2018-19)
  • Ishwar Partap Singh Mann (2016-17)
  • Ravibir Singh (2017-18 & 2021)
  • Sandeep Singh Sandhu (2019-20)
  • Lt Col HS Chahal (2022)

Medical camp held

CGC vice-president Dr GS Kochhar inaugurated a medical camp on orthopaedics, spine, shoulder, posture correction, treatment and prevention of golf injuries. More than 100 members availed of the services. Dr Mukul Kaushal and Dr Mohinder Kaushal organised an interactive session on golf injuries and prevention. The members appreciated overall awareness and knowledge they obtained from the session.

Will initiate development works

My foremost concern is maintaining and developing the golf course and the sport for the members and as well for budding golfers. We will improve the standards of the Chandigarh Golf League by introducing more number of teams and involving more professionals. We will initiate development works related to the betterment of the club. — HS Chahal

Aim to Cut undue expenditure

We will try to provide a gold standard experience to the members at playing course as well at restaurant/bar. Improvement of quality and variety of food and beverage at reduced price is another other major motive. Cutting on undue expenditure and spending more on improving golfing conditions will be our immediate aim. — Rajinder Singh Virk

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Haryana

Haryana Government extends winter break in private, government schools till January 21

2
Nation

Air India urination case: In a surprise U-turn, Shankar Mishra tells Delhi court 'woman peed on her own seat'

3
Jalandhar

Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Phillaur

4
Nation

Tunisha Sharma made last phone call to her mother, asked her to book tickets for Chandigarh: Lawyer tells court in Maharashtra

5
Punjab

PCS officers withdraw protest, decide to resume work after meeting with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

6
Patiala

Bharat Jodo Yatra is all about spreading love, Rahul Gandhi says at Sirhind

7
Jalandhar

Watch video of Chaudhary Santokh Singh walking alongside Rahul Gandhi at Bharat Jodo Yatra minutes before he died

8
Trending

After wearing T-shirt in biting cold, Rahul Gandhi now walks barefoot in Punjab in 4 degrees Celsius

9
Chandigarh

Chandigarh resident among 4 nabbed by wildlife officials for hunting barking deer near Anandpur Sahib

10
Chandigarh

Winter break in Chandigarh schools extended till January 21

Don't Miss

View All
Narkanda, Manali and Kufri draped in white
Himachal

Narkanda, Manali and Kufri receive snowfall

Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab
Jalandhar

Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Phillaur

No 'sir' or 'madam' in schools, only 'teacher': Kerala Child Rights Commission
Nation

No 'sir' or 'madam' in schools, only 'teacher': Kerala Child Rights Commission

After much delay, Shimla gets season's first snowfall; tourists flock to hill station
Himachal

After much delay, Shimla gets season's first snow; tourists flock to hill station

Lohri of hope, traditions and colour
Amritsar

Lohri of hope, traditions and colour

Employees to get 119% DA from July 2015 in 3 months
Punjab

Punjab employees to get 119% DA from July 2015 in 3 months

How would have Bollywood celebrities accepted their food orders, well Swiggy shares hilarious video of content creator mimicking them
Trending

How would Bollywood stars accept their food orders; Swiggy shares hilarious video of content creator mimicking celebs

From extravagant exotic holidays to cash handouts, this boss is earning praises for spending 4 crore on employees’ outings
Trending

From extravagant exotic holidays to cash handouts, this boss is earning praises for spending 4 crore on employees’ outings

Top News

68 killed as Nepal plane crashes

68 killed as Nepal plane crashes

Carrying 72, aircraft falls into gorge near Pokhara airport ...

Defence strong at LAC, ready for any contingency: Army Chief

Defence strong at LAC, ready for any contingency: Army Chief

Icy winds lash region, minus 1°C in Faridkot

Icy winds lash region, minus 1°C in Faridkot

Ground frost could hit crops, say experts

Punjab Police nab Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar’s aide in Himachal

Punjab Police nab Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar's aide in Himachal

DC seeks report on sinking McLeodganj roads within 10 days

Kangra DC seeks report on sinking McLeodganj roads within 10 days


Cities

View All

Two road mishaps snuff out six lives in rural areas

Two road mishaps snuff out six lives in rural areas

Barbed fence along IB to be shifted, says Dhaliwal

Three arrested for harbouring criminals

MC team warns dairy owner of action at Ghanupur Kala

Open House: What steps should be taken to protect the homeless from the biting cold?

Bathinda administration starts work on new proposal for Takht Damdama Sahib rail link

Bathinda administration starts work on new proposal for Takht Damdama Sahib rail link

Dense fog in Punjab, Bathinda coldest

Doctor shot at in Bathinda

Token system to end queues at Advanced Cardiac Centre

Token system to end queues at Advanced Cardiac Centre

BJP, AAP to slug it out as Cong, SAD may abstain

Dense fog likely for 2 days

Tribunal allows HSVP to axe 3,500 trees in Sec 20

HP arrest: Gangster’s aide Parry had many run-ins with Chandigarh cops

Delhi air quality improves, GRAP-III curbs revoked

Delhi air quality improves, GRAP-III curbs revoked

Book officers who stopped funds for ‘mohalla’ clinics: Sisodia to L-G

L-G bypassing elected govt, subverting law, claims AAP

Dilapidated Dugri-Dhandra stretch continues to pose threat to motorists

Dilapidated Dugri-Dhandra stretch continues to pose threat to motorists

2 held with 16 stolen mobiles

Ambulance staff continue strike

Bank accounts, properties of dy jail superintendent, wife under scanner

50-yr-old neighbour arrested for rape attempt on minor

String of injuries due to banned Chinese manjha

String of injuries due to banned Chinese manjha

At annual dog show, illegal sale of puppies goes unchecked

Nabha police seize 2.6-kg opium, 1 held