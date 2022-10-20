Chahat bags 6 swimming gold

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 19

National Games Record holder Chahat Arora has won six gold medals on the opening day of the Panjab University Inter-College Swimming Championships for Men and Women.

Chahat won gold in the women’s 50m breaststroke event, followed by Riya Verma and Nitika respectively. She won her second gold in the 100m breaststroke event. In the women’s 100m freestyle event, Chahat, Leeza Phagot and Riya Verma claimed the top three positions, respectively. She also won gold in the 50m freestyle and 200m breaststroke events.

Chahat won her sixth gold in the 800m freestyle event, followed by Leeza and Shristi, respectively.

Leeza won the women’s 100m backstroke gold, followed by Chahat and Mansi. Pallavi won the women’s 50m butterfly stroke event, followed by Neha and Nikita at second and third position respectively.

In the men’s events, Anurag Dagar won 50m gold. Sameer Sejwal claimed gold in the 50m butterfly stroke event. Param Raj claimed first position in the men’s 50m breaststroke.

Siddhant sets new record

Siddhant set a new meet record in the men’s 1500m freestyle event.