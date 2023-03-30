Chain snatcher gets 5-year jail

Panchkula, March 29
A local court today awarded five years of imprisonment to a motorcyclist for snatching a gold chain of a woman who was out on a morning walk.
District and Sessions Judge Harbir Singh Dahiya also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the convict, Kanhaiya, alias Kartik, a resident of Khoksa village in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh. In case of non-payment of the fine, the convict will have to undergo imprisonment for three more months.
The police spokesman said the victim, Urmil Sharma of Sector 10, had, in her complaint to the police, stated that she was returning to her house after morning walk on April 17, 2018, when a biker snatched a gold chain she was wearing and sped away.
A case under Section 379-A was registered at the Sector 5 police station against an unidentified person.
The police had arrested Kanhaiya for the crime.
