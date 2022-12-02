Chairperson appointed

The university authorities appointed Prof Sanjay Kaushik chairperson of the University of Business School. Professor Kaushik has expertise in human resource management and general management and banking. He has been Honorary Director, Indian Council of Social Science Research; and Dean, College Development Council.
Orange march
The department of laws organised an orange march to mark the beginning of UNiTE Campaign (an initiative of 16 days of activism to prevent and eliminate violence against women and girls around the world) started by the UN Secretary-General and the UN Women. The march was followed by a pledge coordinated by Prof (Dr) Jyoti Rattan and Prof (Dr) Devinder Singh.
World AIDS Day
The departments of pharmacology and medicine, Dr Harvansh Singh Judge Institute of Dental Sciences and Hospital, in collaboration with the Chandigarh State AIDS Control Society, observed World AIDS Day for raising awareness among students and community about the disease. Dr Vinay Kapur, Associate Professor, Department of Medicine, gave a lecture on HIV, its transmission and prevention in health care workers.
