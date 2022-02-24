Challan filed against international golfer

Chandigarh, February 23
The UT police have filed a challan against former international golfer Irina Brar’s husband Sujjan Singh, who is an international golfer, before the local court.
A case was registered against Sujjan, a resident of Sector 5, under Sections 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust)
and 498-A (domestic violence) at the Women police station on January 2020 over 14 months after Irina Brar had approached the UT police.
In her complaint, Irina, a seven-time national golf champion, alleged that she faced physical and emotional abuse and cruelty at the hands of her husband and his family.
Sujjan and Irina had got married in 2010, after which the latter was staying at her in-laws’ house in Sector 5. As per the complaint, Irina and her seven-year-old daughter were driven out of her in-laws’ house in May 2018. Since then, she has been staying at her parental house in Sector 21. She finally lodged a police complaint in November 2018.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Putin announces military operation in Ukraine
Putin warned other countries that any attempt to interfere w...
Joe Biden cuts off Moscow from western financing
US creating fear and panic: China
Posturing won't resolve crisis, says Jaishankar
Russia welcomes India’s position at UNSC
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik held under PMLA
Court sends him to ED custody till March 3
Congress' Amritsar MP Gurjeet Aujla targets own govt, says it failed to root out drug menace
Blames alleged police-politician nexus for 'failure' to chec...