Challan filed against international golfer

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 23

The UT police have filed a challan against former international golfer Irina Brar’s husband Sujjan Singh, who is an international golfer, before the local court.

A case was registered against Sujjan, a resident of Sector 5, under Sections 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust)

and 498-A (domestic violence) at the Women police station on January 2020 over 14 months after Irina Brar had approached the UT police.

In her complaint, Irina, a seven-time national golf champion, alleged that she faced physical and emotional abuse and cruelty at the hands of her husband and his family.

Sujjan and Irina had got married in 2010, after which the latter was staying at her in-laws’ house in Sector 5. As per the complaint, Irina and her seven-year-old daughter were driven out of her in-laws’ house in May 2018. Since then, she has been staying at her parental house in Sector 21. She finally lodged a police complaint in November 2018.