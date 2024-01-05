Chamkaur Sahib MLA Charanjit Singh gives away job letters

Tribune News Service

Mohali, January 4

Charanjit Singh, MLA, Chamkaur Sahib, gave appointment letters to seven Anganwadi helpers and one Anganwadi worker, recruited by the Department of Women and Child Development at the Government School in village Madanheri.

The MLA said that the state government is set to build 10 new dispensaries in the area, along with a 50-bed hospital here.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Chamkaur Sahib #Mohali