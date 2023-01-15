Chander elected SABA secy general

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 14

Chander Mukhi Sharma, president of the Chandigarh Basketball Association and secretary general of the Basketball Federation of India (BFI), has been elected as the secretary general of the South Asian Basketball Association (SABA).

The SABA is a sub-zone of FIBA (International Basketball Federation) Asia comprising Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal, Maldives, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. It is responsible for the development of basketball in the region. East Asia BA, South East Asia BA, Central Asia BA, Gulf BA and West Asia BA are other sub-zones in FIBA Asia, which form the foundation stone and are the pillars of development of basketball in their respective regions. The SABA sub-zone held its elective congress in Bengaluru, where Sharma was elected unanimously.

Sharma has been the BFI Secretary General since 2015 and has been active in the local basketball association for over a decade now.