Chander Mukhi Sharma on FIBA panel again

Chandigarh, September 19
Chandigarh’s Chander Mukhi Sharma, former secretary general of the Basketball Federation of India, has been nominated again to the elite FIBA Appeals Commission
It’s a high power legal body that sits in judgment on all legal matters concerning the governance of sport of basketball in the world, including, if required, the decisions taken by the FIBA (International Basketball Federation).
Sharma, who is the current serving secretary general of South Asia Basketball Association, became the first Indian to be nominated to the elite panel for the term 2019-23.
“This appointment is a tribute to the entire legal fraternity in India, especially those of us who strive hard to uphold the ideals of good, clean and transparent governance in sport in order to serve the overall growth of the society,” said Sharma.
