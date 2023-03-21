Chandigarh: ‘0008’ fetches Rs 25.43 lakh, second highest bid

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 20

Fancy registration number, “0008”, of the CH01CP series fetched the highest bidding price of Rs 25.43 lakh against the reserve price of Rs 50,000 during an e-auction conducted by the Registering and Licensing Authority (RLA) here today.

This is the second highest amount ever earned for a fancy number in the history of the RLA. The highest-ever bid for “0001” of the CH01AP series was a whopping Rs 26.05 lakh in 2012. This fancy number of the CH01CH series fetched the third highest bid of Rs 24.40 lakh during an e-auction in January this year.

“0005” of the CH01CP series fetched the second highest amount of Rs 25.05 lakh.

An official said during the e-auction of vehicle registration numbers (fancy and choice) of the CH01-CP series from “0001” to “9999”, and the leftover numbers of previous series from March 18 to 20, a total of 577 numbers were auctioned.

The e-auction of numbers of the CH01CP series, along with the re-auction of the leftover fancy/special registration numbers of the previous series with suffixes CN, CM, CL, CK, CJ, CG, CF, CE, CD, CC, CB, CA, BZ, BY, BX, BW, BV, BU, BT, BS, BR, BQ, BP, BN, BM, BL, BK, BJ, BH, BA, AZ, AY, AX, AW and AV was held today.

The RLA earned a total revenue of more than Rs 2,68,24,000 from the e-auction.

The RLA earned a revenue of more than Rs 2,31,15,000 from the e-auction of numbers of the CH01-CH series along with the leftover numbers of the previous series and Rs1,43,84,000 from the e-auction of fancy numbers of the CH01-CG series along with the leftover numbers of the previous series.

Similarly, the RLA earned Rs1,10,66,000 from the e-auction of fancy numbers of the CH01-CF series and the leftover numbers of the previous series, and Rs1,15,72,000 from the e-auction of special numbers of the CH01-CE series and the re-auction of the leftover numbers of the previous series.

The successful bidders will be required to get their vehicles registered as well as deposit the bidding amount within one month from the date of auction.